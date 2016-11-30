StyleCaster
Share

Major Makeover! Penn Badgley (a.k.a. Dan from ‘Gossip Girl’) Looks Totally Different Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

Major Makeover! Penn Badgley (a.k.a. Dan from ‘Gossip Girl’) Looks Totally Different Now

by
Major Makeover! Penn Badgley (a.k.a. Dan from ‘Gossip Girl’) Looks Totally Different Now
Photo: Wenn

Has anyone seen Penn Badgley lately? We knew he looked a little different from his days as Dan on Gossip Girl, but he just took it to a whole new level. Behold:

MORE: See Anne Hathaway’s Blonde Hair Makeover!

Yes, that is none other than Dan Humphrey, rocking out onstage while his band, Mothxr, played at the Bricknell City Centre during Art Basel in Miami. Blond hair, Florida: Sure, we can see it.

He didn’t seem to go full bleach—his beard is still as dark as the day is long—but it’s definitely a serious hair change for the star.

15043669 376957389304061 1750939728561045504 n Major Makeover! Penn Badgley (a.k.a. Dan from Gossip Girl) Looks Totally Different Now

Credit: Instagram | @fabio_of_cordoba

15275695 1159593400794828 552984396638978048 n Major Makeover! Penn Badgley (a.k.a. Dan from Gossip Girl) Looks Totally Different Now

Credit: Instagram | @brett_graff

By the way, if you’re like, “WTF happened to Penn Badgley?” you’re not alone. But he told the Huffington Post this year that music was always in the cards. “This was always an intention of mine … It’s not forced. It’s not something that I’ve been incredibly conscious or precious or deliberate about. It was obviously going to happen.”

OK! Welcome to the platinum hair club, Penn!

15275514 298930290506905 818442280661680128 n Major Makeover! Penn Badgley (a.k.a. Dan from Gossip Girl) Looks Totally Different Now

Credit: Instagram | @conestilotv

MORE: It’s Kate Hudson’s Turn for a Serious Hair Makeover

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share