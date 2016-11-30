Major Makeover! Penn Badgley (a.k.a. Dan from ‘Gossip Girl’) Looks Totally Different Now

Has anyone seen Penn Badgley lately? We knew he looked a little different from his days as Dan on Gossip Girl, but he just took it to a whole new level. Behold:

Yes, that is none other than Dan Humphrey, rocking out onstage while his band, Mothxr, played at the Bricknell City Centre during Art Basel in Miami. Blond hair, Florida: Sure, we can see it.

He didn’t seem to go full bleach—his beard is still as dark as the day is long—but it’s definitely a serious hair change for the star.

By the way, if you’re like, “WTF happened to Penn Badgley?” you’re not alone. But he told the Huffington Post this year that music was always in the cards. “This was always an intention of mine … It’s not forced. It’s not something that I’ve been incredibly conscious or precious or deliberate about. It was obviously going to happen.”

OK! Welcome to the platinum hair club, Penn!