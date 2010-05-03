Penelope Cruz Tapped As Face Of Lancôme Trésor

Photo: INFevents.com

First Taylor Swift for Cover Girl, and now Penelope Cruz as the newest face for Lancme, it seems there’s a changing of the beauty guard in our midst.

Cruz was tapped as the newest face of Lancme, and it looks like the beauty giant is betting big. The sultry Spanish actress and Woody Allen favorite is slated to front Trsor perfume, reports WWD.

Kate Winslet was previously the campaign girl for the classic, long-running fragrance, but not to worry Titanic fans, her ship is yet to sail, er, sink.

You’ll still be able to spot the English Rose for Lancme’s Renergie skin care and L’Absolu Rouge lipsticks. Meanwhile watch for Cruz’s new ads to hit glossies everywhere this fall.

Related: Julia Roberts – Lancme Names New Ambassador