Luxury Fitness Bikes That Are (Almost) as Good as the O.G. Peloton

Sure, at-home fitness has always been a thing—especially for those who work from home or simply don’t have the extra hours in the day to make the commute back and forth—but it’s never been as prevalent as today. Given that many gyms, fitness studios, and exercise classes are still shut down—and may stay that way for the foreseeable future— virtual fitness and at-home workouts have never been more in demand. For cycling and spin aficionados, the premium Peloton bike has been a game-changer over the course of the last year, allowing loyal converts to the $2K+bike to get the same in-class experience from the comfort of their own homes.

Unlike basic exercise bikes, the Peloton is engineered with a laundry list of upgrades that help keep you accountable, motivated, and frankly, sane during an unprecedented time in history where we’re forced to forgo the gym altogether. From live streaming functionality to 24/7 access to deluxe virtual fitness classes, and a super-advanced touch-screen that allows you to stream your favorite content and music, there’s plenty of reasons that justify the indoor bike’s steep price tag.

Fortunately, if you’re just not quite ready to shell out a month’s worth of rent to elevated your at-home workout setup, there are a slew of comparable alternatives to the Peloton bike at much more palatable price points. The Echelon Connect cycling bikes are perhaps the most well-known Peloton dupe, and while it’s still about a grand, it’s nearly half the price of the original. Plus, Echelon also offers financing payment options, making the investment just $22 a month (that’s much less than a gym membership!).

Echelon Connect EX-1 LE

Like the Peloton bike range, the Echelon Connect series (the original and least expensive model of four different machines available from the line is linked above), offers the same in-studio experience at home, offering a range of on-demand classes with skilled instructors for high-intensity workout sessions, as well as soothing meditation and yoga options. Of course, the Echelon range also offers a slew of other benefits, allowing you to track your progress, sync your bike to your other fitness and wellness apps, and they offer community memberships to help keep you engaged and motivated with the help of fellow cyclers (virtually, of course.).

Similar to the O.G. luxury spinning bike, this model is also equipped with got an adjustable, 180-degrees console, SPD-compatible pedals, dumbbell holders for the back of the bike, and ergonomic handlebars for extra comfort as you ride. To make the most of the bike’s advanced features, Eheclon also offers a 30-day free trial for their Echelon Fit membership, granting you access to live fitness anytime and all of the machine’s content—from flexibility to cardio and of course, cycling. If you’re looking for a solid cycling bike, but aren’t interested in the on-demand features, we’ve rounded a few additional alternatives under $500 below.

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike

Featuring a crystal-clear LCD monitor to track your stats (heart rate, calories burned, distance, and speed) while you ride, this affordable indoor cycling bike also allows for customizable fit and resistance levels. It’s also designed with a cushioned, extra comfy seat to help minimize wobbling and prevent injury.

Cyclee Indoor Exercise Bike

Engineered with a fitness-tracking LCD panel to monitor your performance and keep your motivation in check, this super sturdy yet stable cycling bike is perfect for smaller spaces. It’s designed with wheels on its legs, which allows you to easily store it when not in use.

PYHIGH Stationary Bicycle

This budget-friendly indoor bike features several of the same design elements as the original Peloton bikes, including an anti-loosing grade belt, reinforced steel petals, and a bi-directional flywheel for enhanced performance and ease of use.