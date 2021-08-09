These Premium Fitness Bikes Are *Almost* As Good as the Coveted Peloton

Scroll To See More Images

At-home fitness bikes are certainly nothing new—especially for those who work from home or simply don’t have the extra hours in the day to make the commute back and forth—but they’ve never been quite as in-demand as they are nowadays. Given that many gyms, fitness studios, and some exercise classes are still closed for the time being, virtual fitness and at-home workouts have never been more popular. For cycling and spin aficionados, the premium Peloton bike has been a game-changer over the course of the last couple of years, allowing loyal converts to the $2K+bike to get the same in-class experience from the comfort of their own homes.

Unlike traditional exercise bikes, the Peloton is engineered with a slew of upgraded features that help keep you accountable and motivated—just like you would if you were going to an IRL class with a helpful instructor cheering you on. From live streaming functionality to 24/7 access to deluxe virtual fitness classes, and a super-advanced touch-screen that allows you to stream your favorite content and music, there’s plenty of reasons that justify the indoor bike’s steep price tag.

Fortunately, if you’re just not quite ready to shell out a month’s worth of rent to elevated your at-home workout setup, there are a slew of comparable alternatives to the Peloton bike at much more palatable price points. The Echelon Connect cycling bikes are perhaps the most well-known Peloton dupe, and while it’s still about a grand, it’s nearly half the price of the original. Plus, Echelon also offers financing payment options, making the investment just $22 a month (that’s much less than a gym membership!). But, if you’re still not exactly comfortable with shelling out a grand for a bike, we get it. Fortunately, there are plenty of other more affordable options to choose from as well. Scroll through below to check out our favorite Peloton bike dupes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Echelon Smart Connect EX3 Bike w/ 3 Month App Membership

While this is on the premium end of the spectrum, this Echelon bike is still slightly less expensive than the Peloton, and when you buy it from QVC, you’re getting a three-month membership for free (only $39.99 a month after the trial period).

Sunny Health & Fitness Evolution Pro Indoor Cycling Bike

This deluxe fitness bike is equipped with next-level features including four-way adjustable seating and handlebars and magnetic adjustment settings for ease of use. This bike doesn’t allow for digital instruction, so it’s a great option for those who aren’t looking to pay for an additional member fee or prefer to do their own thing in general.

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike

Featuring a crystal-clear LCD monitor to track your stats (heart rate, calories burned, distance, and speed) while you ride, this affordable indoor cycling bike also allows for customizable fit and resistance levels. It’s also designed with a cushioned, extra comfy seat to help minimize wobbling and prevent injury.

Cyclee Indoor Exercise Bike

Engineered with a fitness-tracking LCD panel to monitor your performance and keep your motivation in check, this super sturdy yet stable cycling bike is perfect for smaller spaces. It’s designed with wheels on its legs, which allows you to easily store it when not in use.

PYHIGH Stationary Bicycle

This budget-friendly indoor bike features several of the same design elements as the original Peloton bikes, including an anti-loosing grade belt, reinforced steel petals, and a bi-directional flywheel for enhanced performance and ease of use.