Peel-Off Polish. No Remover Needed.

Move over lipstick, nail polish may just be the newest recession-proof accessory – especially if nail polish remover is no longer necessary. Not all nail polishes are protected from an economic downturn, but Sula’s new Paint & Peel Polish certainly might be.

Designed so you can change your color everyday (we won’t judge if you polish and peel even more), the water-based and odorless polish, free of phthalates, toluene and formaldehyde, is a bit thicker than normal polish, yet takes only a few minutes to dry. Want to extend the wear of your nail lacquer? Use Paint & Peel Polish top and base coats. Ready for a change? Peel off the polish in a single sweep.

The line debuts with fifteen unique hues (WWD reports that Royal, Sorbet, Moss, and Azure are among the early standout shades), and is expected to grow by an additional six to sixteen colors yearly.

This could completely change your typical lunch-hour routine to include peeling and painting… much more glamorous than rushing to the gym.

Paint & Peel Polish, $9 each, at anthropologie.com



