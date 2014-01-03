3 Reasons Why You Need a Regular Pedicure

Winter weather is a great excuse to let your pedicure slide. No one will actually notice chipped nail polish under your snow boots. But while it may seem unnecessary, there are actually some pretty important reasons why you should be getting that regular pedi.

1. Those toenails aren’t going to trim themselves.

Winter boots and heavy socks can be quite compressing on feet, and toenails that are left to grow wild can become ingrown from the pressure of shoes. “Be sure to keep toenails neatly trimmed in a straight line across the edge of the toe (not too short!), squaring off the corners to stop them growing inwards,” says Pedicure.com‘s Editorial Directorial and beauty nail expert Elise Wright.

2. You could be missing some important signs.

“If you’re not changing your toenail polish regularly, you might miss a toenail fungus developing under that old coat of chipped red polish,” says Wright. Your nails could be brittle, dull, thickened, or a dark color and you might not even notice if your polish is three months old.

3. No one likes cracked heels.

The benefits of a pedicure go beyond just having pretty feet. A winter pedicure could protect your skin from several dry skin related foot problems. “It prevents cracked heels, which if ignored for a long time might bleed, causing pain and discomfort. If you miss the winter pedicure, your winter footwear will press against the cracked heels,” , says Dr. Susan Stuart, board certified dermatologist in La Jolla, California. This can be (quite literally) a pain. “Exfoliating your feet helps control and prevents the growth of calluses and corns, which not only look unattractive, but also cause discomfort. Massaging your feet and lower legs loosens your muscles and helps with joint performance—often adversely affected in cold weather. The massage also helps with circulation of the foot and lower leg,” says Dr. Stuart.

And remember: It’s also important to make sure you don’t sit about with wet socks on during the rainy and snowy months. Wet socks are the quickest way to get athletes foot and other foot fungi, so get them off as quickly as you can.

