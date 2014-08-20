Everything You Need To Know About the Peanut Butter and Almond Butter Recall

If you’re someone who eats peanut butter and almond butter on the regular, you might want to take note that a massive voluntary recall has been issued on both because of possible salmonella contamination. Yeah, you might want to replace that peanut butter sandwich you brought for lunch with a salad.

Here’s what you need to know: The recall includes some store brands from Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Kroger, and Safeway, as well as Arrowhead Mills and MaraNatha. The butters were made by nSpired Natural Foods Inc. according to The Food and Drug Administration.

The company issued the voluntary recall after the FDA did some routine testing and found evidence of salmonella. So far there have been four illnesses linked to the contamination, and the countries impacted include the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and the Dominican Republic.

As far as what can happen to you if you get salmonella, it’s especially dangerous for the young and elderly, when it can be fatal. For healthy people symptoms can include fever and vomiting, and the typical recovery time is between four to seven days.

You can check out the complete list on what is being recalled on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

All in all, it doesn’t seem like there is cause to panic, but we highly suggest giving your peanut butter and almond butter a once over to see if you should throw out the jar.