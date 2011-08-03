Birds Of A Feather…

I live and work in New York City, so admittedly I wear a lot of black. I know it’s a terrible cliche, but black is just so easy (not to mention slimming!) no matter where you live (why the inhabitants of NYC have a bad rap for wearing black is beyond me.) Anyway, as my wardrobe usually resembles a dark cloud, I thought, “How can I pump up the volume a bit and add some color?”

During lunch one day I ran into Strawberry for an emergency cover-all. While I was checking out, I noticed these fabulous feather earrings.

“Can I wear feather earrings?” I thought to myself. They were only $3.99, though, so I figured what the heck.

So here I am giving them a whirl for the first time. You can’t see, but my outfit consists of a long black maxi skirt with a black tank top. I figured that the bright pop of hot pink would add a little something, and I was right! All day long people were commenting my choice of earrings, saying how great the color was and how well I pulled them off!

Naturally I went back the next day and purchased these:

I mean who doesn’t love a pair of peacock feather earrings?? (Especially with this breaking news) I also purchased a pair of white feather earrings with some serious CZ bling (not shown).

So what do we think? Yay or Nay to the feathers??