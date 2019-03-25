Calling All ’90s Babies: The New Peachy Queen Eyeshadow Palette Is for You

Fuller House, 90210, dad sneakers and fanny packs all have one thing in common: the 1990s. Even if other decades try to force their way into 2019, the ’90s aren’t slowing down any time soon. Next up is the Peachy Queen ’90s Baby Eyeshadow Palette, a makeup launch that’s the epitome of throwback nostalgia. This brand went viral last year thanks to its Kush Queen 420-inspired palette that popped up all over social media seemingly overnight. The newest launch seems especially on-point as founder Aimee Rauseo was born in the 1990s.

The palette colors and packaging are inspired by the iconic decade and feature crazy-cute drawings of a Troll doll, Tamagotchi, Nintendo Game Boy, and even a floppy disk. Depending on how old you were in the 1990s, you might not even remember some of these. I personally had them all. Bold, bright shadow shades come in matte, shimmer and “diamond shimmer” finishes for a variety of retro looks. Even the names of the eyeshadow shades are ’90s themed. My favorites include: VHS (a sparkly dark pink), Polly Pocket (a shimmery orange), Trolls (a matte yellow) and Tamagotchi (a bright blue).

“I wanted to create something fun with bright colors. Bold and vibrant,” Rauseo told Elite Daily about the design process. “I love themes, I love makeup and I think makeup should be fun! I’m obsessed with the ’90s and super nostalgic so this was so fun to create.”

Rauseo adds that she has great memories of the decade. “I know a lot of people reminisce about when we were younger when times were simpler,” she says. “I wanted to share my obsession for the joy of the ’90s with everyone else.”

If you want to spark some joy yourself, the Peachy Queen ’90s Baby Eyeshadow Palette retails for $34.95 and launches April 29 on Peachy Queen’s website.

