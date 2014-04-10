Beauty Recipe: Pretty Peach Makeup

Spring brings beautifully bright colors onto makeup shelves everywhere. On the days we’re feeling more subtle than bold (bold pink lipstick needs a break every now and then), we gravitate towards peach. Suitable for just about every skin tone and perfect for almost every area of your face — eyes! cheeks! mouth! — peach makeup is especially fitting for light jacket weather. For a guide on how to wear the pretty palette, take a look at the tips below!

Taupe Eyeshadow: Keeping the emphasis on the peach on your lips and cheeks, going for a taupe eyeshadow can finish off your look without overpowering the other color on your face. Using a fluffy eyeshadow brush, swipe a matte taupe eyeshadow across your lid from the crease to the upper lash line. Skip the mascara for daytime, or swipe on one coat to play up your eyes just a bit.

Blush: The whole point of this look is to be light and airy, so use a cream blush in a peach tint for just a subtle pop of color. We’re particularly fond of Revlon Photo Ready Cream Blush in Pinched. Smile so that the apples of your cheeks are raised, and apply the cream blush in a circular motion, blending a bit so that there aren’t any harsh lines of color.

Peach Lip Stain: Whether you opt for a stain or a sheer lip color, a hint of color on the lips is the key to this look. For a hybrid between a stain and a gloss, try Tarte’s Lip Surgence in Joy. Focus the color at the center of your lips and apply just a bit less towards the outer corners of your lips for the look of a fuller pout.

Image via Imaxtree