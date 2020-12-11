Peach & Lily’s Annual Sample Sale Means K-Beauty Starting at $1 (!)

Peach & Lily is one of our favorite Korean beauty brands that continues to roll out innovative products we want to try. A new glass skin serum? A moisturizer? Yes, please! But we can’t forget the company also has OG faves, an affordable sister brand (Peach Slices) and even K-beauty best-sellers from other favorite brands. All of these are on major sale during the Peach & Lily’s sample sale. No, these aren’t samples, but that’s what the brand is calling its deals at up to 70 percent off.

While you’re picking up the new Glass Skin Water-Gel Moisturizer ($40 at Peach & Lily) with its long-lasting hydration and vegan prebiotic and probiotic complex, stock up on face masks, serums, moisturizers and more starting at $1. Yes, $1. The Cyber Sale is split into deals priced from $1-$30. Many of these are a full 70 percent off. You’ll be able to try some Peach & Lily and Peach Slice favorites, as well as unique products from brands such as Tosowoong, Saturday Skin and Lagom.

What are you waiting for? The deals end on December 14. We got you started with a few of our favorites, below.

Peach Slices Peach Beary Balm

Aside from just being cute, this moisturizer uses cherry, peach and camellia extract to hydrate and soothe skin.

Peach Slices Shrink Pores Mask

Willow bark exfoliates, while hinoki cypress soothes, rose hydrates, citrus brightens and cinnamon clarifies skin.

Peach Slices Cherry Ice Cream Facial Moisturizer

Peach & Lily KBeauty Rescue Balm

This hydrating, universal salve is perfect for anywhere on your skin that needs a little extra love.

Aromatica Orange Cleansing Sherbet

This oil-based cleanser starts off solid and melts into your skin to remove dirt, oil and makeup.