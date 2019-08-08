Peach & Lily’s New Overnight Sleeping Mask Made My Skin Feel Like Silk

Confession: I love chemicals. When it comes to skincare, give me a retinol or any type of chemical exfoliator and I’m a happy camper. But sometimes my skin gets pretty sick and tired of all the harsh products I subject it to. The new Peach & Lily Overnight Star Sleeping Mask is just the hydrating reset I needed. If you’re not familiar with Peach & Lily, it was started by Alicia Yoon in 2012 to bring Korean beauty technology to the States. Since then, fans have fallen for Yoon’s toxin-free approach to skincare.

Get this: all Peach & Lily products are formulated without sulfates, synthetic fragrances, formaldehyde, synthetic dyes and colorants, parabens, mineral oil, silicones and 1,550+ other “questionable” ingredients. They’re even vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free. So, what is in the products, then? When it comes to the Overnight Star Sleeping Mask, that’s antioxidant-rich ingredients including acai berry extract and black ginseng extract. There’s also jojoba, squalane and macadamia complex to help hydrate the skin and balance sebum production. (You want some sebum but not too much.)

The mask has a really interesting texture, almost like jelly. After cleansing my face, I warmed the product up in my hands and applied it to my skin. It absorbed quickly, unlike other sleeping masks I’ve tried in the past. I have to admit, I was a little worried about my current hormonal breakout. Would it get worse if I wasn’t using my favorite lactic acid treatment or at least some type of spot treatment? But my breakout didn’t get worse. In fact, it actually got better.

My face, including the problem areas around my chin and jaw, felt smoother and looked brighter. This might be due to an ingredient called niacinamide, which can help calm inflammation. Call me impressed. The soft and plump feeling lasted all day, even while running around in ultra-polluted Los Angeles. I’m sitting here wondering how I’ll ever use any old moisturizer the same way again.

Overnight Star Sleeping Mask ($43 at Peach & Lily) isn’t the only fun new product Peach & Lily launched. There’s also Pore Proof Perfecting Clay Mask ($43 at Peach & Lily), which unclogs pores without drying out your skin. Lastly, there’s the Cold Brew Eye Recovery Stick ($28 at Peach & Lily), that cools and depuffs even sensitive eyes.

Now, there’s good news and bad news. The bad news is, each of the three products sold out overnight after they launched. The good news is, they’ll be back and even sold at Ulta soon. Jump on the waitlist and we’ll update you as soon as we have more information.

