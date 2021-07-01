Stock Up On All The Pimple Stickers During Peace Out’s Big Anniversary Sale

Major congrats are in order for Peace Out Skincare! The brand just turned four years old, a huge feat for any beauty brand. To celebrate, Peace Out Skincare is having a sale on the entire site, giving us 25 percent off all the pimple patches we can get our hands on. Of course, that’s not all Peace Out hawks. There’s also an acne-fighting serum, pore strips, a cleansing balm and so much more. It will all help you get your best skin this summer.

As a longtime acne sufferer himself, founder Enrico Frezza set out to create products he wished he had. “I always wished I had access to and understood the importance of a daily routine for acneic skin and sticking with it!” he previously told STYLECASTER.

Even if you aren’t struggling with acne, there is skincare to shop from this sale. We all have puffy eyes sometimes and maybe even a post-pimple mark or two. Or maybe you’re a little more focused on reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles, right now. We’re right there with you! Luckily, it’s all included in the sale. We got you started with some of our favorites, below. But don’t wait—the sale ends July 7.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Acne Serum

This gentle daily serum contains 2 percent salicylic acid to clear blemishes, niacinamide and vitamin C to brighten the look of dark spots, Centella Asiatica extract to promote a healthy skin barrier, zinc to decongest pores and triluronic acid to hydrate and calm skin.

Acne Dots

The classic Peace Out pimple patch combines hydrocolloid polymer technology with salicylic acid to not only suck the gunk out of the spot but also help keep new ones from forming.

Dark Spots

If you’re bothered by a new sunspot or age spot, pop on one of these microneedling brightening dots. They’re full of niacinamide, tranexamic acid and ferulic acid to fade the spot.

Blemish Balm

Folks with oily and/or acne-prone skin will love this gentle cleansing balm . It contains salicylic acid to gently exfoliate away dead skin cells, hyaluronic acid to soothe irritation, niacinamide to brighten, amino acids to enrich the skin’s moisture barrier and ceramides to support it.

Dullness

Swipe on one of these brightening pads to exfoliate skin with AHAs and leave it looking more even-toned and feeling smoother.