Shoppers Are Calling This Retinol Stick a ‘Magic Wrinkle Eraser’ & It’s So Simple to Use

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have your foot, heck, even your pinky, in the door of the skincare world, then chances are you’ve heard about retinol. It seems like there’s nothing hotter on the market right now than products that include this anti-aging and skin-clearing ingredient. But, it’s kinda hard to understand how to use it and where to put it on your skin.

See, retinoids are chemical compounds that boost the speed of skin cell turnover to help you shed everything from blemishes to scars. The vitamin A-derived compound is a fan-favorite of dermatologists and skincare obsessives alike for its ability to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots, as well. But, because it’s a chemical exfoliant, if you don’t use retinol properly, it can wreak some serious havoc on your skin. We’re talking about shedding spots, dry patches and, in extreme cases, burns.

To avoid those mishaps, Peace Out Skincare developed a simple solution. It’s a retinol stick that allows for you to pinpoint exactly where you apply the product, and helps you avoid applying too much of it. You might have heard of the brand before—it produces the extremely effective pore strips that went viral on TikTok. The face stick includes a 3 percent retinol blend, (most retinol products have anywhere from two to 10 percent, and experts agree that those with at least 2.5 percent of the ingredient will be effective in diminishing the appearance of wrinkles and blemishes) as well as fruit complexes that nourish and altar your skin in one fell swoop.

Designed to work with any skin type—oily, combination, dry, you name it—the retinol stick is best for those who have skincare concerns revolving around fine lines and wrinkles, dullness, discoloration and droopiness. The applicator takes the guess work out of applying the right amount of product to your skin, since you simply have to swipe it on to experience the impact. This makes implementing retinol into your routine so much less intimidating, shoppers say.

“I love this product because I get the benefits of retinol without the oily mess,” wrote one shopper who previously relied on serums. “I love this and recommend for those who have naturally oily skin, or anyone who doesn’t like having extra oils on.”

Even those who have never used retinol before have major success using it.

“I am 23 and just starting to create an anti-aging skincare routine and this product has really helped me do that,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s easy to use, easy to travel with, and SO CUTE! I was also worried about irritation, being a first time retinol user but this product was ultra gentle and non-irritating, so that is a huge bonus for me!”

Though the product is brand new to the market, this “magic wrinkle eraser” is already getting rave reviews by users and experimenters alike.

According to a consumer study, 100 percent of participants (seriously) said their skin felt smoother after a month of using the retinol stick compared to how it felt before they began using the product. What’s more, 92 percent of users said their fine lines and wrinkles looked softer and less noticeable. That’s not all, though. In just two weeks, 81 percent of testers said their skin seemed firmer. That’s about as instant as skincare results can get.

Use it under your eyes to get rid of droopiness, dark circles and fine lines. Or, apply it on your forehead to get rid of those valleys that never seem to go away when you raise your brows.

“I have noticed that my fine lines appear to be plumper and more hydrated after about a week of use,” wrote one user. “This makes me feel confident that they will improve even more with consistent use, so I will gladly continue to use this product for the foreseeable future.”

To use the face stick, apply it to areas of concern after cleansing and moisturizing your face at night. Make sure to use SPF the next morning; skin is more prone to getting sunburn when retinol is applied to it. If you have super sensitive skin, the brand recommends doing a patch test first before implementing it into your nighttime routine up to two times a week.

Once your skin is used to it, sit back, relax and wait for the results to appear. You’ll be shocked at what you’ll see.