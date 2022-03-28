This TikTok-Loved Skincare Brand Launched a Dark Spot Treatment That Works Overnight—Seriously, I Tried It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I know they everybody and their mother tells us not to pick our zits because then that’ll leave behind scars, but I simply can’t help myself. When I see a big honking whitehead on my face, the only thing I want to do is get that popped and out of my system. But, of course this leads to scarring that I’ve been warned about. Is the satisfaction of popping zits worth it? Welllllll sometimes. Hey, those things can hurt! And I have a product on my side that can help erase away those marks fast. And when I say fast, I mean it. After just one use, I noticed a difference in an acne scar overnight.

My hero product is Peace Out Skincare’s new Dark Spots Serum. You might know the brand because it produces those TikTok-viral pore strips that suck up gunk like they’re Dyson vacuum cleaners. For the record, the brand has so many other life-changing products, like a retinol stick that makes using the exfoliant so much easier. But, I digress.

I tested the dark spot serum early before it launched, and let me tell you: this thing is no joke. I first patch-tested it on a new scar on my arm to make sure it wouldn’t result in any weird spots on my face, and found that it lightened the area with ease. But the real magic happened when I used it on an acne scar on my face. I used one pump of the product one a particularly dark spot that was a result from some glorious cystic acne that popped up during my period. After just one night, the area was lighter and less noticeable. With a good concealer on my side, I could finally cover the spot for real.

The brand calls this a “superchraged” serum and they’re not joking. This is a seriously potent potion! It’s chock full of AHAs, chemical exfoliants like glycolic acid that help rebuild collagen production, as well as tranexamic acid, kojic acid and alpha-arbutin. All of these ingredients minimize the look of dark spots, brighten skin ton and even out the tone of your skin.

Per the brand, this unique formula can treat acne scars, dark spots, age spots and pollution damage. A dream come true.

I’ve used this on everything from light dots to extremely deep scars and it does the trick each time. For those harsher spots, it takes about a week to heal. I use it every night after my other serums and before my moisturizer and I’ve noticed no bad side effects. Not even dryness. This is a big fete given that my skin gets dry the instant I go outside!

For the record, the vegan $29 serum lasts a long while. I’ve been using it every night for about a month and I don’t even think it’s always done. Be warned: it has an odd smell to it, but that goes away after a little bit. A little stinge to the nose is fine with me for the incredible impact this has on my face, anyways.

This is the kind of skin treatment I didn’t know I needed until I started using it. As somebody who suffer from acne and acne scars, it’s heaven-sent. It treats those scars better than anything I’ve tested, and I can’t imagine my skincare routine without it. With this serum in my arsenal, I know that my skin will be glowing and looking as healthy as can be. That’s something to write home about, am I right?!