These Disgustingly Satisfying Pore Strips Went Viral on TikTok & They’re On Sale For Black Friday

Chances are pretty high that pore extraction videos have made their way onto your FYP. I mean, there’s something so satisfying about seeing what comes out of your skin (even though it can be a little gross – I know.) However, if you find yourself watching blackhead extractions or other videos of the sort on TikTok, you’re not alone.

But here’s a little-known fact for you. In one of his first extremely popular videos, TikTok’s most popular skincare guru, Hyram Yarbro, raved about pore strips from a brand called Peace Out Skincare. In the duetted clip, he talked about his adoration for the hydrocolloid patches that, when left on for a few hours, suck up all the grease, gunk, and grime for your face only to unveil a rather gross (yet super satisfying!) result. Now, more than a year later, this video has garnered more than 13.3 million views, and is partially the reason why we all were introduced to Peace Out Skincare.

Since we all know (and love!) the brand now, we’re happy to share that these pore strips that started it all—along with every other product from the brand—is on sale for Black Friday at 30% off. What are we doing with this info? Stocking up on these satisfying strips, of course.

Per Yarbro, these skincare essentials “are a MUCH better alternative to peel off face masks,” and he’s not alone in this thought. Other TikTok users have put these strips to the test including Alexa Jay who documented her before and after results and noted “that was crazy.” Sephora shoppers also have professed their love for Peace Out Pore Strips with over 1.4k reviews. (You’ll even see tons of pictures of people’s “after” results if you scroll through the reviews – you have to see it to believe it!)

One shopper says it’s her “holy grail” skincare product.

“I am OBSESSED with these!” wrote another happy reviewer. “I use them 1x a week to keep my nose clear. I have been using [them] for a year now and my nose is the smoothest it’s ever been in my life!”

Designed to lift away dirt, excess sebum and dead skin cells, these are the kind of use-anywhere, anytime, essentials that you won’t be able to get enough of.

Using absorptive hydrocolloid polymer technology, the strips visibly reduce the appearance of pores to leave you with clear and smooth looking skin. Not only are they clean and cruelty-free, but they are also designed with a plethora of skin types in mind (normal, oily, combination, dry and sensitive.) Regardless of your skin type, you can benefit from Peace Out Pore Strips. For optimal results, leave on the strip for four to six hours and then peel off. You’ll see a white layer of sebum on the strip when it’s time to peel it off.

This miracle pore product usually retails for $19.00, but now you can get them for $13.00. Now, this 30% off deal won’t last long so make sure to head over to the brand’s website to save big.