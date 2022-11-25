This $15 Daily Exfoliating Cleansing Balm Works So Well, Shoppers Signed Up For Monthly Refills

Scroll To See More Images

After sleeping for eight hours, it’s safe to say that your skin may feel and look a bit dull and lifeless. If that sounds familiar, then you may be in need of an exfoliating cleanser to give your skin a boost. For Black Friday, Peace Out is offering 30 percent off on all products sitewide, including their popular Blemish Balm that you can get for $15.

If you have more oily and blemish-prone skin, then you’ll benefit most from this cleanser since it actively works to wash away excess oil without completely drying out the skin. You may be wondering how this cleanser works? Well, it’s a result of a clean and non-irritating formula cultivated from high quality ingredients.

Made with salicylic acid and hyaluronic acid, this blemish balm exfoliates and refines the look of pores while creating a smooth and calm appearance. It may sound too good to be true, but it really works. You may even feel it working with a slight physical sensation caused by biodegradable cellulose as it removes build-up on the skin.

Peace Out Blemish Balm

For the best results, all you have to do is gently massage the product into your skin in circular motions for 30 to 60 seconds and rinse with warm water.

Other key ingredients in this daily cleaning balm include niacinamide and ceramides which promote a more even complexion and support the skin’s natural barrier. Plus, there’s an eight amino acid complex that adds moisture back into the skin for a soft and supple appearance.

Need more convincing? Reviewers say it’s the “best thing they’ve tried in five years” and works like “magic.”

One reviewer simply shared: “Fantastic balm!! Leaves skin feeling clean and soft. So good that I signed up to receive it monthly so I never run out.”

And if you’re looking to fill up your cart even more for Black Friday, you can check out more of the brand’s other deals on cleansers, moisturizers, pimple patches, and more.

