Peace Out’s Newest Acne Dot Is Invisible During Wear Thanks to Its Makeup-Compatible Features

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

By now, you’re likely familiar with Peace Out’s unique products—each drop from the brand takes the skincare market by storm thanks to its distinctive formula and clever design. Therefore, I consider myself to be extremely lucky to be in-the-know about what Peace Out has on the horizon. When I got the opportunity to test the newest brainchild of founder and CEO, Enrico Frezza, a few weeks ago, I was all too eager to share with StyleCaster readers once the time arrived. Well folks, it’s officially here.

The Acne Day Dot is similar to the OG acne dot you know and love, but with some upgraded features that make it suitable for daytime wear (not that I’m above wearing any type of pimple patch out in public.) First off, it’s thinner than its predecessor by 61 percent, making it less detectable to the average eye. But beyond its slimmer design, the most exciting element is that it can be hidden even further by applying makeup overtop. Anything from foundation to concealer to cream bronzer will camouflage its very existence.

Basically, the ultra-sheer acne dot gets to work on healing breakouts while you go about your day—if that’s not convenient, I don’t know what is. Acne-fighting + skin soothing ingredients like salicylic acid, retinol and aloe vera leaf extract help minimize the feel and appearance of blemishes, while the hydrocolloid polymer technology extracts impurities and protects the area from outside aggressors, such as pollution or even skin-picking.

Peace Out Acne Day Dot

Plus, it’s incredibly easy to maneuver. Simply apply the dot onto clean, dry skin, making sure to avoid any creases or peeling around the edges of the patch (using tweezers to remove it from the sheet is a safe method). Proceed with your go-to makeup base overtop, and finish off with powder to lock it all in place. The dot can be worn for up to 6 hours at a time, meaning you can peel it off after a long day’s work to see your results.

While I’ll definitely stick with the original acne dots during nighttime, the addition of these day dots into my routine has definitely made getting rid of pesky breakouts all the more easier. Whether I’m sporting them to the gym, the office or out on the town, I feel more confident that my acne-prone skin is getting the TLC it needs while I live my daily life.

The Acne Day Dot is available on the brand’s website and Sephora, starting at $19 per box.