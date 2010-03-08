Payless Shoe Source to Launch Beauty Line!

Wouldn’t it feel good to pay less for beauty products, too? Payless ShoeSource is banking on the idea that the credit card holders of America want a deal on not only footwear and accessories, but all things beauty, as well. The budget shoe mecca is planning to launch beauty products in 1,500 of its current 4,500 store locations, through an alliance with Maesa Group.

Payless is really all about inspiring possibilities in fashion, in footwear, and accessories, said LuAnn Via to WWD, chief executive officer of Payless, which is owned by Collective Brands. Weve had a lot of progress expanding our accessories line with handbags, sunglasses, and hats [in 2009]. We feel that this is a product that our customers would appreciate as well.

Beginning September 1, select locations will sell 60 items ranging from lotions to fragrances, nail polish, and makeup for eyes and lips– with plans to roll out the collection to remaining doors in the future. The products will be sold under brand names already familiar to Payless including, Unforgettable Moments and Zoe & Zac. Prices will range from $2.99 to $19.99.

There is no word yet on whether current Payless collaborators including Alice + Olivia and Christian Siriano will put their two-cents into the new beauty catogory. With rumors that Forever 21, H&M, and Topshop plan to release a beauty divisions as well, drugstore brands everywhere should beware.

