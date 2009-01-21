Paves Goes To New Lengths

As all of my friends know, I am obsessed with long hair. I have always wanted butt-touching, hippie-style hair. But despite my best efforts, it hovers just above my chest, refusing to go any longer.

Yesterday I had the chance to live an Ali McGraw lifestyle thanks to Ken Paves Vibralite Straight Clip-In Extensions. Once they were in I walked around the office giddily flipping my hair this way and that. As I stood by Emily’s desk with a goofy grin on my face, she finally asked “ Why are you acting so weird?”. She couldn’t even tell that my new locks were faux!

Kevin’s hair collection is obviously inspired by Jessica, being that he’s her official hairstylist. And he’s even created bang extensions so that you can go shorter as well- not that I ever will.