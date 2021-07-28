A Gigantic Paula’s Choice Exfoliant Is On Sale For $39 RN

Ask any skincare expert—even skinfluencers—for an under-the-radar, affordable, pore-clearing serum and I bet most recommend Paula’s Choice. The brand’s Skin Perfecting Exfoliant is just that good at removing dead skin cells while clearing pores. Luckily, there’s a Paula’s Choice sale during Nordstrom’s big anniversary blowout. The exfoliator has five stars on Nordstrom’s website and is rarely including in the big sales.

If you’re familiar with Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, you know most beauty products are handled a bit differently. Instead of a typical discount, you get a value kit, two-for-one items or jumbo sizes. The latter is the deal with Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting Exfoliant. You can usually shop the 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant as a 4oz bottle for around $30. But if you go through it as much as we do, you’ll be stoked to see Nordstrom’s massive 8oz bottle.

That should be around $60, right? Not during the sale! It’s only $39—a $20 savings.

Even those who don’t have acne can benefit from a salicylic acid exfoliant. But it’s important to make sure the formula isn’t too harsh that it’ll strip the skin and damage the microbiome, causing more oil production. This one is effective without being damaging, with 2 percent salicylic acid (a BHA) that removes congestion and dead skin cells, leaving skin more even-toned. BHAs just can also help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The Paula’s Choice BHA was made without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, silicones and fragrances, so it’s unlikely to irritate your skin. Still, be sure to start slow and work up to 1-2 times a day. And hurry and shop Nordstrom’s jumbo size before TikTok makes it sell out.