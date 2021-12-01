This One-Two Punch Gift Set Erases Acne & Scars in ‘Less Than 2 Weeks’—Save 23% on it Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve heard Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in your local supermarket a calm 10 times this week, then you know what time it is.

Every year you promise yourself that you’ll start Christmas shopping before Thanksgiving, yet you somehow always find yourself frantically running down the store aisles on Christmas Eve while Mariah sings “make my wish come trueeeee!” in the background. This year, we’re making your wish come true (and putting a stop to those stressful shopping habits) because we found the perfect Christmas gift set under $50— and it’s only a click away.

Paula’s Choice Glow Anywhere BHA Duo is the holy grail of acne-fighting products. If you or someone you know deals with hyperpigmentation, inflammation, clogged pores, random hormonal breakouts, this duo is all you need — and you can get this gift set (valued at $39.50) for just $30.50 online at Sephora, for a limited time only. Don’t miss out!

But wait? What *are* BHAs? Beta Hydroxy Acids are one of the most common skincare acids used to chemically exfoliate the skin. A cleanser might help you remove surface-level makeup and debris from your face, but BHAs aren’t afraid to get down and dirty. BHAs like Salicylic Acid, which can be found in our favorite Paula’s Choice gift set, penetrate the pores and deeply exfoliate the skin. This allows for the products they’re in to get to the source of those pesky whiteheads and blackheads and clean them out before any breakouts occur.

One user was pleasantly surprised by how quickly the BHA duo worked at removing their acne scars.

“I started using this product less than 2 weeks ago and all my acne and acne scars around my mouth area have almost completely vanished,” they wrote. “Amazing product!”

Another user said: “This has really helped improve my skin over the past week, and I was not expecting to see results this quickly. My skin is super sensitive, and with the weather changing and my workout routine adjusting, my forehead was breaking out like crazy! I have found that my forehead acne has begun clearing up, and my skin has not gotten drier while using.”

The BHA Duo gift set comes with a standard and a mini size bottle of the exfoliant so you can take it anywhere you go. And remember, if you don’t have enough time to run to your nearest Sephora (and get your daily dose of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in rotation) no worries!

The gift set is available online at Sephora. Happy Holidays!