Paula Patton Asks CoverGirl Makeup Artists For Their Professional Tips

Actress and new mom Paula Patton may not have all the time in the world to do her makeup every morning, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t appreciate a few tips and tricks every now and then. Patton (the newest member of the CoverGirl family) recently got to shoot how-to videos with makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff and she didn’t hold back asking Sheriff for her favorite makeup tips.

“I shot with an incredible makeup artist, and got to ask her the questions that I would want to know,” Patton told People. “I’ve learned quite a few things.”

Among learning how to get the perfect pout, glowing skin and a dramatic day-to-evening eye makeup using products from CoverGirl’s Queen Collection, Patton got to ask Sheriff about her industry beauty secrets. “I learned about contouring your face, about lashes,” Patton said. In addition to these helpful tips, Sheriff explains her “uptown, downtown and cross town” mascara tip, the necessity of using a brush when applying a bold lip color, how to make your lipstick color last with a bit of loose powder and the secret to getting your mascara last longer (don’t pump!)

Check out the video below to see how Patton and Sheriff use all of these makeup tips in a daily makeup routine! And head to People.com to check out the others!



Image via sipausa.com