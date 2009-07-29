Paul Smith Presents the Perfect Man

From the unique packaging, to the spicy liquid contents within, Paul Smith Man, set to launch this September, focuses on recreating the ideal man.

The fragrance is clothed in a jet black boxy flacon, and branded with the British designer’s name in bright yellow block letters running vertically down the side. “Man” is punched out in all white letters to emphasize the title. The box also features Smith’s signature multi-color barcode placed in the top right corner.

Inter Parfums SA’s (the house that holds Smith’s fragrance license) group brand manager, Pierre Desaulles, told WWD, “We wanted to translate someone who is sure of himself and his style without being pretentious.”

Well that sounds pretty near perfect to us.

So, what exactly does this flawless man smell like? He’s a strong emulation of masculine aggression, with subtle hints of romance and sensuality. Important notes include: bergamot, tonka bean, anise, patchouli, incense, yuzu, violet, and orris.

Paul Smith Man will be available worldwide in 30, 50, and 100 ml spray bottles from $39.50 to $79.