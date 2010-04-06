What’s The Best Timeless Wedding Hairstyle?

Guest editor Paul Labrecque is the owner of three New York City salons and has worked with countless celebrities, including Anne Hathaway, Rene Zellweger, Kelly Ripa, Kristin Chenoweth and Beth Ostrosky-Stern. Here, he shares how to create his favorite wedding hairstyles: sultry flowing waves and an elegant updo.

My favorite thing to do is wedding hair. Why? Bringing beauty to the most important day of a woman’s life is so worthwhile and we always have so much fun! Every wedding season boasts a hot new bridal look, but I tend to stay with what always works. I always say, “If it ain’t broke, why fix it.” Here are two of my favorite looks.

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Old Hollywood Waves

The 2010 Oscars brought us gorgeous styles to recreate, such as my favorite, Kate Winslet. Her classic Veronica Lake-esque hair would be perfect under a white veil!

Step 1: Spray volumizer (such as Paul Labrecque Volume Style) at the root and blow dry using a round, thermal brush.

Step 2: Set the hair in pin curls, then brush them out with a finishing spray that provides hold with a soft texture.

Step 3: To complete the look, use a finishing gloss (such as Paul Labrecque Curly Finish) to add shine and sheen to the hair.

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Elegant Chignon

A bride having a black-tie affair will want a chic, yet glamorous updo like that of Shenae Grimes (pictured, right) to turn all the heads in the room. This chignon will surely do the trick!

Step 1: Start by putting the hair into a tight ponytail. Make sure the ponytail is smooth and set it with my Paul Labrecque Volume Finish All day Hair Hold Mist. It’s also important to spray the underside of the ponytail to catch all the pesky fly-aways.

Step 2: Then, smooth the top section of hair over and twist it under, leaving one piece of hair free to wrap around the ponytail. You can pin this hair in place with bobby pins and spray one more time for extra hold so it will last all day or night.

Step 3: Flowers are my favorite addition to any chignon or updo for the spring. One large bloom or a few small flowers add the perfect spring accent. Choose similar flowers to those in the bouquet or groom’s boutonnire for a consistent look.