Update Your Go-To Zoom Hairstyle With Tracee Ellis Ross’ New Accessories

If you’re anything like me, you’re pretty much doing the bare minimum when it comes to beauty while working from home. So when your boss or friends want to jump on a Zoom call, you might need a quick update to your look. Tracee Ellis Ross’ new hair accessories for her Pattern hair care line came at the perfect time. The simple but chic collection will update your updo, clip back your bangs or help you create the perfect pony. Ross spoke about her exciting launch on Instagram.

“There’s nothing I love more than a hair accessory,” Ross says to the camera. “Well, there’s a lot of things I love more than them but they’re very key. So, I can’t say this is my best hair moment. But you know what? That’s what a hair accessory is for.” She’s right. You don’t have to spend a lot of time or money to take your look from sleepy to chic.

The line isn’t as bold as we were hoping, but instead includes essentials for every day. (Maybe sparkles are next?) There are black hair elastics, black satin and velvet scrunchies and hair pins designed to hold onto kinky and curly hair. They’re the kind of accessories you’ll grab in the morning and forget how you lived without. Shop them all, below.

Hair Ties

With five hair ties and a reusable zip bag.

Velvet Scrunchies

With three XL scrunchies.

Satin Scrunchies

With three XL styles.

Hair Pins Variety Pack

With 30 hair pins, 30 long hair pins and 30 matte bobby pins.