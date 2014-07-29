Tuesday’s #NailCall: It’s All About Prints and Patterns

From colorful pineapples to just an accent nail of leopard print and everything in between, who doesn’t love a good nail design? Whether it’s way out there or playing it on the safe side, we just can’t get enough.

We searched this week’s #NailCall and found plenty of Instagrammers rocking pretty prints and patterns. With so many great options, it was nearly impossible to choose a favorite. Let us know which is your top pick, and be sure to upload your daring designs to Instagram by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

