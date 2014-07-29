StyleCaster
Tuesday's #NailCall: It's All About Prints and Patterns

Michelle Grossman
From colorful pineapples to just an accent nail of leopard print and everything in between, who doesn’t love a good nail design? Whether it’s way out there or playing it on the safe side, we just can’t get enough.

We searched this week’s #NailCall and found plenty of Instagrammers rocking pretty prints and patterns. With so many great options, it was nearly impossible to choose a favorite. Let us know which is your top pick, and be sure to upload your daring designs to Instagram by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

From stripes to fruit to party nails, this week's #NailCall is packed with inspiration! 

@Nailartbysig created some of the cutest nails ever. From the heart to the sunflower, they couldn't help but make us happy.

@Nananailpolish knows how to pull off stripes like none other. With gorgeous shades of pink and orange, these nails are perfect for summer.

Green and yellow gradient pineapples? Yes, please! @nananailpolish is killing the nail game with this fun nail wrap.

This design by @nailartbysig stopped us right in our tracks because obviously we're all for glitter  — colorful glitter. 

These nautical nails by @nananailpolish had us dreaming of setting sail this summer!

@Leesgilbert used the prettiest shade of minty blue and added a hint of leopard. Win-win.

Using three different shades from@cultcosmetics, this one-of-a-kind nail design by @theGLITTERYblog is ready to take us everywhere we want to go this summer. 

This look created by @fabfingies has some genius detail. Plus, the flowers are our favorite! 

