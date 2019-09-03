Surprise—Tracee Ellis Ross is Finally Launching a Haircare Brand

We’ve been over here counting down the days until her new show Mixed-ish premieres September 24, but Tracee Ellis Ross was secretly creating a huge beauty brand without us knowing. Surprise—Pattern hair care, a line dedicated to curly hair, is here and it’s glorious. “Thrilled to introduce PATTERN // my new hair care brand specifically for curly, coily, and tight textured hair,” Ross wrote on Instagram while sharing a beautiful nude photo rocking a head of curls. “@patternbeauty is the result of 20 years of dreaming, 10 years in the making (I wrote my first brand pitch in 2008, right when girlfriends finished) and 2 years of working with chemists. I’m so excited to share this with y’all.”

Ross is one of many, many celebrities launching a beauty brand. But this one is a bit different, as this is extremely personal to her and her own hair journey. She’s set out to “empower and nourish curly, coily and tight-textured hair,” she writes, adding that the line is specifically for curl types 3B (tight spirals) to 4C (tight coily and fragile). “The formulas are unique and packed with luscious & safe ingredients-trust me I know, because my panel and I tried 74 different samples to get these 7 formulas for phase one.⁠”

To start, Pattern Beauty includes shampoo, three targeted conditioners, a leave-in conditioner, two hair serums, a rubber shower brush, hair clip and a microfiber towel, all priced from $9 to $42, per WWD. Conditioner sizes are bigger than the usual brands, which is something Ross thought seriously about. “[It’s] for those of us who need more than a quarter size of product,” she wrote on Instagram. “Large conditioner sizes that actually fulfill the unmet needs of our community. accessible pricing because everyone should have access to their most beautiful hair in their own shower, and gorgeous packaging that conjures the legacy of our history and makes us all feel like the royalty that we are.” Seriously, though. This is the chicest hair care packaging I’ve seen in forever.

So, when can you shop Pattern and get those bouncy, hydrated curls? Super soon! The line launches on the Pattern Beauty website September 9 and heads to Ulta two weeks later.

