Gigi Hadid’s Makeup Artist Just Teased a Huge Launch & We Can’t Wait

If I could put together my dream glam squad, celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta would be the first recruit. He’s created flawless looks for a slew of celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, Olivia Munn, Rita Ora and Shay Mitchell (just to name a few). And if we had to describe his style in a few words, we would say it’s glam-but-not-overdone makeup. For this very reason, I perked up when I got word that Ta would finally be launching his own makeup line.
The big news was revealed last night as the MUA celebrated his 28th birthday with a few it-girl clients and friends (Hadid sisters included). Much to our surprise, this line has been in the works for two years, which means we’re probably getting top-notch formulas that have been tested multiple times over. Even though Ta isn’t the only celebrity artist with a makeup line in the works, we’re expecting this one to deliver the glow-up we need with little effort.
Look at at his Instagram page and you’ll notice one common theme: dewy, glowing complexions. This guy has mastered the delicate art of a glistening cheekbone. And since his signature makeup look is all about that lit-from-within glow, we’re expecting (fingers cross) his first product to be the dewy skin solution we’ve been dreaming of.
While we don’t know what’s in store just yet, the new line is expected to drop April 4, so mark your calendars with bold font. We’re pretty sure this announcement is the first of many teasers to come since he’s also created an new Instagram page for the new line. Until then, here are some of Ta’s most recent masterpieces. If he’s anything like Rihanna, maybe some of his new products are hidden in these dewy looks.
Candice Swanepoel
Glistening cheeks and a statement pout? Check.
SAG Awards w/ Beauty @constancewu Hair By @anhcotran Makeup By @patrickta Assisted By @livmadorma Nails By @christinaviles Styled By @micaela #workingwithchanel @welovecoco @chanel.beauty • Blush: Joues Contraste - shades 440 Quintessence, 340 Evening Beige • Highlight: Baume Essential- • Eyes: Les 4 Ombres - 288 Road Movie / Ombré Premiere - 840 Patine Bronze • Lips: Le Crayon Levres 34 Natural / Rouge Allure Velvet - 71 Nuance / Le Rouge Crayon - 257 Discretion Tune Into My IG Stories ❤️
Constance Wu
Yas to this bronze goddess glow.
Padma Lakshmi
This silver-lined eye look is perfect for date night.
Rita Ora
Daring enough to rock this oversized winged liner? Rita sure was.
Jenna Dewan
Sultry eyes and a glowing complexion makes this look appropriate for work or play.
Vanessa Hudgens
This pretty pink monochromatic look is so on trend.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi’s bronzey look is total #summergoals.