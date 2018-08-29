Gigi Hadid’s Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Just Posted a Must-Watch Tutorial on Instagram

What do Gigi Hadid, the Kardashians, Shay Mitchell and Jasmine Sanders have in common? Besides a reputation for dominating red carpets, they’re also clients (and friends) of in-demand makeup artist Patrick Ta. And while his work is typically saved for A-listers, us mere mortals are lucky to get the occasional tutorial via Instagram.

Such was the case earlier today when the Shiseido and La Mer ambassador alerted his followers to a step-by-step in his Stories. Using fellow makeup artist Taylor Hanson as his model, Ta demonstrated an entire “bold, yet simple look” from start to finish.

You’ll definitely want to grab a pen and paper or take plenty of screenshots as it’s pretty lengthy, but with the amount of product recommendations and hacks included, we’d say it’s definitely worth the watch time.

For instance, since Hanson has freckles, he uses an oil to mix-in with the foundation. This thins out the formula so it delivers coverage, but with an almost transparent, second skin effect. There’s also a helpful how-to for the crazy popular Match Stix in Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line and an alternative way to utilize your blush. Head over to Ta’s Instagram page before the tutorial disappears.