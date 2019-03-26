Patrick Ta Is Launching a Spray-On Highlighter and More Dewy Products

Last month we told you about celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta’s big 28th birthday party where he announced his first-ever makeup line. The excitement for it continued to grow and now we finally have a peek at Patrick Ta Beauty—and it’s better than we expected. Ta is famous for creating gorgeous looks on celebs including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande, Olivia Munn and Shay Mitchell. His signature makeup style is dewy and glowing, with fresh clean skin, wide eyes and glossy lips. It looks like his first products evoke this vibe, and he’s probably secretly been using it all along.

Ta shared his inspiration behind the line to Instagram, explaining his emotional connection to the women in his life and his desire to create products for them.

“MAJOR NEWS. @patricktabeauty Is Coming April 2019. I’ve been working on my brand for 2 years now and beyond excited I could cry. I am so proud and truly LOVE every product I am launching and I know you guys will too.

I have always gravitated toward women. Growing up, I knew I was gay but wasn’t out to the world. Women like my mom, my sister and my best friends were the ones who allowed me to be myself,” he wrote.

“When I decided to create my beauty brand, Patrick Ta for HER, I wanted to create makeup that made women feel confident and beautiful in their own skin in the same that women make me feel. HER to me is my mom, my sister, my clients, and my best friends. They are who gave me confidence, a career and a voice. This is for HER. Xo Patrick #weloveher#thisismajor”

We don’t know exactly how many products Patrick Ta Beauty is launching, but he shared the first three Monday night to his whopping 1.3 million followers. Here’s everything we know.

Major Glow Body Oil

“Glow like no other, I swear,” Ta writes. It’s possible the MUA is saying his body oil, in two shades, is different from Rihanna’s popular Body Lava.

Major Glow Lip Shine

“This feels like the prettiest lip balm you’ll ever wear,” Ta promises of the three shimmering shades.

Major Glow Highlighting Mist

“Highlighter that just makes the skin look iconic…wet, glossy just major!” writes Ta. It looks like there are three shades of the spray-on highlighter.

The countdown begins for all of us mere mortals to get that Gigi Hadid glow. Patrick Ta Beauty launches April 4 on Ta’s website. We’ll keep you updated as more information, including prices, becomes available.