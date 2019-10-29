Patrick Ta’s Newest Drops Are All You Need to Master Monochromatic Makeup

When celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta launched his first beauty brand about seven months ago, the body oil, lip gloss and spray-on highlighter flew off shelves. And now, Ta is expanding with face makeup, blush specifically, as well as even more lip products in nude-pink hues. He’s on his way to giving us all the products we need for a full monochromatic makeup look, a trend his actress and model clients love. We’re talking Gigi and Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande, Olivia Munn and Shay Mitchell. Those clients.

“Almost 2 years later and the countdown for monochrome moment has begun!” Ta wrote on Instagram. “I am beyond excited to share this collection with you guys. I was actually [supposed] to launch these lips first but I couldn’t decide on the colors. We started from 21 colors and now the perfect 4. There is so much heart in this collection and I’m truly so proud. I hope you guys love it as much as I do.”

All this work went into creating four Precision Lip Crayons ($26 at Sephora), creamy matte liners that define and fill-in lips. Choose from She’s Humble (a pink neutral), She’s Proud (a neutral pink brown), She’s Strong (a neutral almond) and She’s Bold (a mahogany brown). Then, pop a Silky Lip Crème ($24 at Sephora) on top. These lippies are soft and creamy with a satin-matte finish. Pick from She’s Unapologetic (a light pink), She’s Confident (a rose beige), She’s Independent (a pink beige) and She’s Secure (a peachy pink).

Finish your monochromatic look with Velvet Blush ($32 at Sephora), a buttery formula with pigments that make skin glow. There’s She’s Sincere (a soft peach), She’s Passionate (a soft pink), She’s Adorable (a golden peach) and She’s Seductive (a mauve plum). Rounding out the list are three cruelty-free makeup brush, the tulip-shaped Blush Brush ($35 at Sephora), fluffy Eye Shadow Brush ($22 at Patrick Ta) and Lip Brush ($18 at Patrick Ta).

Shop all the new launches at Sephora now, as well as the original drop, and get your monochromatic on.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.