I Tried Patrick Ta’s Brow Wax and Got My Most Instagrammable Brows Yet

If you lived through the ’90s you remember how much we all destroyed our brows. We plunked and waxed until there was just a tiny little line à la Jennifer Lopez or Kate Moss. Thank goodness that time has ended and we’re back to rocking whatever natural brow we already have. I have pretty full brows already but I like to give them a little boost with some pencil to color in any sparse spots and eyebrow gel to tame them. Lately, I’ve been looking for the toughest, strongest-hold brow gel to really sweep them up and out to get that cool-girl “boy brow” look. Well, I think I’ve found it and it comes in the form of a wax. Read on for my Patrick Ta Beauty Major Brow Shaping Wax review.

One trend that’s come into popularity as of late is brow lamination. This goes with the full-brow trend perfectly. The service is done in a salon and involves applying a keratin solution to brows that slicks the hairs up in a desired direction and shape. Brows look naturally fuller and thicker right away. It’s a pretty amazing service but one that costs a pretty penny and only lasts up to eight weeks. With Patrick Ta‘s newest brow wax, you can get that laminated look temporarily at home whenever you want.

How does this magic happen, you ask? Well, first you need Patrick Ta Beauty Major Brow Shaping Wax in either Clear or Tinted. Tinted works best on brows that are on the light side. The formula contains growth peptides to support healthy

new hair growth, as well as glycerin and olive oil to condition and soften brows and skin. You also need a spoolie and Patrick Ta Beauty is selling one of those with the Major Brow Dual Ended Brow Brush ($18 at Sephora).

Go ahead and wet the spoolie with a little water or some setting spray. Then, rub the brush back and forth across the wax to pick up a lot of product. Brush your brows up and out and allow the product to dry for a few minutes. You can repeat this again to really “laminate” the hair or you can just stop there like I did. You’ve probably heard of people using a bar of soap for this trick, which can work depending on your hair texture but I find Ta’s wax stays much longer.

Once your brows look like crazy caterpillars, use the eyebrow brush or your fingers to push the hair back in place a little wherever you think it looks best. I like the front of my brows to be full and feathered and the tail to be a little straighter. Watch exactly how I did it, below.

To say I’m obsessed would be an understatement. I love the way it makes me look put together without a lot of makeup.

It seems like others are loving it too because Major Brow Shaping Wax in Tinted sold out at Sephora and on Patrick Ta Beauty’s website. Clear is still available and works great. But don’t worry! This isn’t a limited-edition product and Tinted will be restocked in a few days.

