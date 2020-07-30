Patrick Starrr’s First Official Makeup Launch Is As Extra As He Is

When someone as bold as Patrick Starrr launches a beauty line, you don’t expect it to be low-key. But when his first launch was makeup remover, we weren’t sure exactly where this was going. Well, Starrr’s One/Size eyeshadow palette and the rest of his Visionary collection is here and it’s definitely not boring. “All of the Visionary products are my all day, everyday essentials,” Starrr says in his new YouTube video. “I wanted it to be the baseline for future looks to come.”

Okay, so maybe this isn’t the boldest and brightest eyeshadow palette around but there are enough fun shades with the neutrals to create some Starrr-ready looks, that’s for sure. The 15-pan palette includes nine mattes and six shimmer shades, with some stamped with little Patrick Starrr and One/Size logos. There are even more tiny nods to the makeup artist-turned-influencer, including the diagonal packaging which makes it easier to open when you have long nails.

The Visionary collection is all about eyes so there are three different eyeliners to help anchor your look. The Point Made 24-Hour Gel Eyeliner Pencil comes in black and brown. They are waterproof and long-wearing for up to 24 hours but feel creamy and smooth.

If you prefer a liquid liner, don’t worry. Starrr’s got you covered with a “drag-proof” ultra-black liner. The Point Made 24-Hour Liquid Eyeliner Pen comes in matte black and is waterproof for up to 24 hours.

Finally, there are five liquid eyeshadow shades with a ton of glitter. The Eye Popper Sparkle Vision Liquid Eyeshadow comes in shades including rose gold and champagne. Use them alone to cut the crease or add on top of eyeshadow.

It looks like your new quarantine look has all the glitter and all the sparkle. Shop the new One/Size Visionary collection at Sephora now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.