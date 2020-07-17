Patrick Starrr Launched His First Beauty Line Because “Makeup Is One/Size Fits All”

Ever since Patrick Starrr started his YouTube beauty blogging journey back in 2013, he’s been saying the same thing: Makeup is one/size fits all. It makes sense Starrr’s makeup line would be called One/Size then. The idea of one/size fits all clothing is pretty ridiculous when you think about how the average size model is a 2 and the average size woman is a 14. Makeup, on the other hand, is for everyone, regardless of size, sexuality, gender or skin color. “Listen, I’m a gay, plus-size, makeup-loving, fashion-loving, Filipino man,” Starrr says in one campaign video. “And I wouldn’t change a damn part about that sentence.”

The beauty mogul revealed he’s been working on the vegan and cruelty-free One/Size for two years and this is obviously a very personal project for him. “A beauty brand that stands up for every brand of beauty,” he continues in the video. “To me, One/Size is a safe space that belongs to anyone and everyone. It encourages you to be confident in your own skin, it persuades you to have a strong sense of self. It inspires you to live your best life.”

If you’re anything like us, when you heard that Starrr’s first drop was makeup remover, you might have been a little confused. But for Starrr, the Go Off line is a nod to an experience he had when he was shamed for wearing his full glam at work. “Years ago I was asked to remove my makeup at work because I wasn’t ‘on trend,'” he says. “This is my way of turning the tables and reclaiming that anecdote. No one else can define ourselves but us. It’s time to rewrite the narrative. It’s time to re-tell our story.”

Okay, now let’s get to the products that are officially out today!

Go Off Juciest Makeup Remover Wipes

These extra-large, “mess-free” wipes contain coconut water to cleanse and hydrate, Aloe Leaf extract to moisturize and chamomile and cucumber extracts to soothe and relieve.

Go Off Makeup Dissolving Mist

This continuous mist promises to dissolve even the heaviest makeup without leaving the skin tight and dry. It contains Jojoba to calms and hydrate and Rosehip oil to moisturize, exfoliate and brighten.

