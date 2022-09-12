Patrick Dempsey Is Giving Silver Fox With New Platinum Blonde Hair

Well, this is a big surprise! McDreamy — I mean, Patrick Dempsey — showed up to the D23 Expo this past Friday with platinum blonde hair. Dempsey has always had great hair, ever since he stole our hearts in Can’t Buy Me Love. But it’s always been styled in a classically handsome way, just going from brunette to salt-and-pepper. I didn’t see him going fully platinum blonde ever but thanks to a new movie, he’s switching it up.

The Grey’s Anatomy and Disenchanted star was at the fan expo as a new Disney Legend, basically an “award” for those who have made a significant contribution to the company’s legacy. (He was one of 14 stars who became “legends.”) Fans on Twitter and TikTok were very vocal with their feelings about the iconic actor’s hair change. But Dempsey doesn’t care.

“I love it. It’s great,” he told Variety. “It’s fun to do something different. Unfortunately, or fortunately, I’m known for my hair so this has really jacked up a lot of people who don’t know how to embrace it. Either they love it or they hate it.”

“I like it,” Dempsey added. “Dye your hair. Have fun. Blondes have more fun. I have to tell you, it’s true.” His wife, makeup artist Jillian Dempsey, is a fan. “I’m so proud of my ‘platinum-coiffed’ hubby @patrickdempsey. You officially are now a Legend!” she wrote on Instagram.

We’re used to seeing the actor on his wife’s Instagram, getting his hair cut and trying her cult-fave eye masks and men’s grooming products. We love a supportive husband.

Dempsey will have the color for at least a few more months while he films Michael Mann’s Ferrari movie. And then he’ll go back to the McDreamy we know and love.