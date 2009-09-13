Patent-Leather Off-Kilter Updos at Thuy

It’s all about saturated, shiny sleek hair at Thuy. Lead stylist Elaine Mitchell, Senior Creative Director for Sassoon Salon, was inspired by “1930s glamour with a touch of S&M.” She started by saturating hair with Sebastian Whipped Creme Style Whip and then sectioned off hair into three panels. She fishtailed the first piece and loosened it so that it lay flat against the head. The second section was made sleek with Sebastian Shine Spray and then twisted into ropes leading into the fishtail. The last section was twisted into a rope as well, and then pulled diagonally into the rest of the updo. The effect was a high-gloss, patent-leather shine, in keeping with the saturated hair trend we saw at Chado Ralpho Rucci.

Lead MAC makeup artist Luc Bouchard worked with a pink theme: He blended three MAC PRO Paint Sticks (out next fall): a magenta, a pink, and a white. The three produced a hot pink hue that was painted onto lids. “It’s designed to serve as a contrast with the neutral-toned clothes,” Bouchard said. He then brushed a coat of MAC Mascara X onto the top lashes only before brushing cheeks with MAC Eye Shadow in Baby’s Breath for definition.

Skin was neutral with a dose MAC Studio Sculpt SPF 15 Foundation and a bit of powder to set it. Bouchard then followed with some MAC Skin Finish Mineralize Powder for healthy color all over the face.