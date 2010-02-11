Pantene Pro-V Restoratives Time Renewal Mask

Restore vitality and undo up to two years of damage to your strands with this deep moisturizing treatment. It features a vitamin-enriched formula that’s extra thick and creamy, allowing it to penetrate deeper into the hair shaft to help restore moisture and softness in dry, damaged locks. Your parched, frazzled mane doesn’t stand a chance against this deep-healing superstar.
Price: $6.19
Where to buy: cvs.com
