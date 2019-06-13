Everything We Know About Pat McGrath’s Gorgeous New Foundation

Mother of Makeup Pat McGrath has done it again. Every time the iconic makeup artist announces a product release for her Pat McGrath Labs brand, we all lose our minds. And for good reason. Have you tried Lip Fetish? Now, after years and years of development, McGrath is getting into the complexion business with Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation. She’s been quietly been using it for years, such as on Kacey Musgraves and Cardi B at this year’s Met Gala.

The 36-shade drop features hues in the Light, Light-Medium, Medium, Medium-Deep and Deep families. “These 36 shades comprise my ultimate kit, my backstage essentials, my must-haves for men and women of all skin tones, sexualities and shapes,” McGrath said in a statement.

The foundation is buildable and medium-coverage. It contains something the brand is calling Vita-Serum Complex, designed to help fight wrinkle formation by “preserving the hydrolipidic film barrier.” It’ll help boost skin’s hydration, all while smoothing texture and blurring fine lines and any other “imperfections.” The brand promises a filtered effect, not unlike the Snapchat “pretty” filter.

Launching with the Sublime Perfection Foundation an entire complexion system. There’s the Perfection Primer to soothe and hydrate skin and Perfection Setting Powder for the ultimate finishing touch. There’s also a cruelty-free and vegan brush for each.

Luckily, you don’t have to wait too long to try the whole system out for yourself. Shop Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation ($68), Primer, ($60), Setting Powder ($55), Foundation Brush ($55) and Powder Brush ($58) on the Pat McGrath Labs website and Sephora on July 26.

