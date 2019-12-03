The Force is Strong With Pat McGrath’s Most Unexpected Collab

I have a confession to make: I’ve never seen a Star Wars movie. But after seeing Pat McGrath’s Star Wars collection, that might be changing. I did sign up for Disney+ after all, which gives you access to all of the films. We can catch up before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out December 20. To prepare for the massive movie, you can also create full glam with the limited-edition Pat McGrath Labs Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker collection. Seriously, a full glam with these products because Mother did not come to play with this gorgeous launch. Did you expect anything different?

“We are so excited to work with Disney on this brilliant collaboration celebrating the intergalactic beauty of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” McGrath said in a statement. “The Star Wars characters have become integrated into our culture in such a MAJOR way that it’s hard to imagine a world without them! Anyone who follows me on social media knows I am obsessed with Star Wars. From the rebellious beauty of Princess Leia to the gilded glamour of C-3PO.”

Each item in the seven-piece collection has packaging inspired by a favorite character, including R2-D2 and C-3PO. Most are available December 13, though some products you’ll have to wait until December 26. Save some money and gift yourself a post-holiday present. Check out the whole collection to game plan your shopping, below.

This luxe clear lip balm has a white R2-D2-inspired bullet and packaging that’s too cute for words. It’s available on December 13.

You might recognize the Mothership IV Decadence Palette. It’s back and all wrapped up in gold Star Wars packaging on December 26.

How adorable is C-3PO on this six-shade palette? Fight the dark side with deep violets and shimmer hues when it launches December 13.

Head to the dark side with this Sith Trooper-inspired lip balm that leaves a light opaline finish. It’s out December 13.

Continue your dark journey on December 13 with a six-shade Sith Trooper-inspired palette featuring crimson and bronze hues.

You’ll have to wait until December 26 to grab this iconic warm-toned, dark plum hue in new gold packaging.

Finish your C-3PO-inspired glam (who thought we’d be saying that?) on December 13 when this OG lip balm relaunches in new packaging.

