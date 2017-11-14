Pat McGrath Teams up with Spotify to Sell Her Latest Lipstick and Face Palettes

We didn’t think makeup-shopping could get much more accessible (and tempting) than it already is—until Pat McGrath unveiled her most unexpected partnership to date. The legendary makeup artist has teamed up with none other than Spotify to to sell her newest product, LiquiLUST 007, as well as a selection of her Unlimited Edition palettes, through a “shop the look” experience—the first of its kind for the streaming platform.

Here’s how it works: Spotify listeners can watch Maggie Lindemann‘s music video for “So Obsessed,” in which the 19-year-old up-and-comer models a slew of lip shades from the MUA’s line. From there, they can shop the $21 lipstick and $125 face palettes through Merchbar, a service that allows artists to sell merchandise through their Spotify profile. The products will be available there exclusively until the official launch on November 17.

Although this is new territory for Spotify, it should come as no surprise that someone as groundbreaking as McGrath would cosign such a unique shopping experience for her fans. Since launching Pat McGrath Labs last year, her lip kits have become instant cult favorites, thanks to well-lit Instagram videos and countless celebrity co-signs. This provides a new way for fans to get their hands on products that always seem to sell out in minutes.

“Beauty, fashion, and music have been intrinsically linked since the 1960s,” said McGrath in an official statement. “In this digitally-empowered, digital era of make-up, where fans crave instant glamour gratification I always want to reach fans where they’re most engaged. That’s why this relationship with Spotify is absolutely major, because it merges beauty and music in a whole new way, that’s never been done before,. I’m thrilled to see it finally come to life.”

We’ll be watching to see if more high-profile artists will team up with McGrath to promote both their music and her latest makeup feat. In the meantime, it looks like streaming is the new shopping.