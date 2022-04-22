Naomi Campbell Looks Like a Literal Goddess as the Face of Pat McGrath Labs Skincare

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

You already know iconic makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath created one of the best makeup brands around with Pat McGrath Labs. Every launch goes viral as fans freak out over the ultra-pigmented eyeshadow palettes (with those duo-chromes!), lipsticks, glosses and more. Today, it’s been announced that Pat McGrath Labs is entering an all-new category: skincare! And supermodel Naomi Campbell is the global face. It’s a big day in beauty.

Pat McGrath Labs Skincare is kicking off with one product: Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence. “This is my transformative formula for hydrated, revitalised and luminous skin,” McGrath said in a statement. The makeup artist is known for giving models the ultimate glow backstage and now she’s helping us all achieve it at home. “For the first-ever foray into skincare by Pat McGrath Labs, I wanted to create something for all skin types that’s the effortless first step to awakening our complexion’s natural moisture memory, revealing the skin we are born with, reawakened,” she continued.

The lightweight, milky emulsion contains botanically-derived oils, enriched with lipids and vitamin E, as well as floral antioxidants and a potent rose blend. The brand is calling it the solution to tired, dehydrated skin to hydrate and plump all skin types. It’s also non-comedogenic (meaning it won’t clog pores) and free of silicone, paraben, sulfate, gluten, mineral oil, petrolatum and phthalates.

“Beautiful, glowing skin has always been part of my work, ever since I started doing thousands of shows, shoots, red carpets and music videos and more back in the ’90s,” McGrath continued. “After many years of experimentation, I’m thrilled to introduce the perfect formula.”

Campbell is not only the global face of the brand but she’s also McGrath’s close friend and was with her throughout the process. “I’ve been privy to Pat’s top secret Divine Skin Rose 001 The Essence throughout its development,” Campbell said in a statement. “My skin has to look healthy every day, it’s my job. That’s why I’ve incorporated it into my daily skincare routine. I wouldn’t use anything else. The glow, the luminosity, the hydration, it’s unparalleled.”

Now, when can you get your hands on Divine Skin Rose 001 and get skin half as incredible as Campbell’s? It’s “coming soon” but we’ll keep you updated as soon as it launches.