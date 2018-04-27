Pat McGrath Is Releasing 14 Lip Glosses Next Month

When it comes to makeup goddesses, there’s one name universally on the list: Pat McGrath. Since the launch of her eponymous makeup line in 2015, McGrath’s been consistently giving the people what they want. What do they want now? Lip gloss.

Yep, that’s right. If you’ve been paying attention to what celebrities have been wearing these days, it hasn’t been the classic matte lip—rather, it’s been a high-shine gloss. And if you’re already hot and heavy on the gloss train, the addition of 14 lip glosses to McGrath’s permanent collection is going to make your heart sing.

With 14 different bottles, you’ll have your pick of shimmery and non-shimmery options. There are classic colors like light pinks, nudes, and reds, but it wouldn’t be a McGrath collection without a few bold colors like gold and fuschia. The makeup icon recommends a simple swipe across the lips for a classic pout, but also dares you to test out layering with concealer and her lip pencils for a completely different look.

Of course, McGrath isn’t going to whip up anything less than perfect, which is why she focused on making the product show-stopping and comfortable. Instead of a sticky formula, McGrath told Allure it’s a “gel matrix formulation. There’s a little bit of oil in there that gives you a comfort and an ease. I wanted them to feel like you’re wearing a lip balm.”

The best news of it all is it’s not going to cost you an arm and a leg to get in on McGrath’s new glosses. Each tube is $28 and can be found on McGrath’s website (and if you already know you need all 14 tubes, you can purchase the entire set in the Everything Kit for $325). And if you don’t want to go all-out on the whole thing but are eyeing a few colors, McGrath has made things easy for you: you can purchase a set of four glosses based on undertone—warm, cool, red, etc.— for $95.

The glosses drop May 10 at 12pm EST, so arm your computer, fingers, and credit card, because it might get wild.