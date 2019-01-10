We’ve Been Waiting Years for Pat McGrath to Finally Launch This Product

No song lyric best exemplifies the buzz around Pat McGrath Labs better than Beyoncé’s “world stop.” And that’s because it literally does every time the makeup mogul, known for her highly-pigmented formulas, announces a new drop from her namesake line. Beauty lovers know you don’t sleep on McGrath’s products because they usually sell out before we can hit “checkout” on our screen. And if history is any indication, the forthcoming Pat McGrath mascara will garner the usual pandemonium.

The beauty icon has unveiled the goodies she’ll be gracing us with in a mere weeks and we want them all, now. These two new launches actually made a sneaky debut on the Spring/Summer 2019 runways, which took place in September of last year. First up is an expansion of the fan-favorite LUST: Gloss collection; 18 additional shades, to be exact. And trust us, these aren’t the sticky, scented glosses from your teenage years. These glosses bring major sheen and the hydration of a balm in one swipe.

Within the shade extension, will be three show-stopping finishes: Astral Glitter, High Shine and Pearlescent Sheen. If you’re looking for an opaque lip color, the High Shine and Sheen formulas are for you, while the glitter glosses give a flush of color, but major sheen and sparkle. From nude to berry to rosy-pink, there’s a color for every occasion and every skin tone, which McGrath is sure to consider before releasing new products.

As if the 18 new lippies aren’t enough to satisfy, McGrath is launching her very first mascara, FetishEyes, which is bound to be nothing short of amazing. The lightweight formula coats lashes evenly, so no matter what color lashes you have, you’ll see full color with each application. While the formula is stellar alone, the magic is all in the brush. This brush gives major length and volume and reaches even the tiniest, hard-to-reach lashes. This iconic formula has major potential to become your new favorite.

The LUST: Gloss collection shade extension will be available on Jan. 17, but you’ll have to wait a few weeks for FetishEyes. The mascara is set to launch on Feb. 14, perfect for last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts. Both launches will be available on PatMcGrath.com for $28 each, but we recommend snagging your’s right away before it’s too late.

