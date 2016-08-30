Important: Pat McGrath’s Lust 004 Lip Kits Are Launching TODAY

Unless you’ve been living in a dark cave in the Alps for the last four weeks (which, hey, we’d be jealous), then your Instagram feed has probably been inundated with pictures of pretty much every single celebrity and model decked out in Pat McGrath’s glittery Lust 004 Lipstick Kit. And not just a little touch of shimmer—we’re talkin’ thick, chunky, arts-and-craft glitter on Naomi Campbell, Jenna Dewan, and Chrissy Teigen. It’s the type of glitter that rivals Dorothy’s innocent ruby red slippers, yet still makes you look impossibly sexy. And you can finally get your hands on a set today…if you’re fast enough.

Each of the three Pat McGrath Labs Lust 004 kits come with two creamy matte lipsticks, a clear, high-shine gloss, loose metallic pigment, and microfine glitter, giving you the ability to build as big—or as little—of a bold look as you want. Layer on just the two lipsticks for an ombré look, or go for the full, dramatic effect by pressing both shades of glitter over your lips and cleaning up any excess glitter around your mouth with a piece of Scotch tape. The kits don’t officially go on sale until Thursday, September 8, but a limited edition run of the lip kit will start today at 12 p.m. EST on PatMcGrath.com. So get your credit card ready: The countdown is on.