Get Taylor Swift’s Exact ‘Bejeweled’ Look With Pat McGrath Labs’ New ‘Taylor-Made’ Kits

Halloween might be over but recreating the glittery looks from Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video never will be. The song is trending like crazy on TikTok with folks doing a quirky dance to the hook, often going from frumpy to glam as they “go out tonight.” To make it so easy to get Swift’s exact makeup looks, her makeup artist Pat McGrath rolled out ‘Taylor-Made’ Kits featuring all the products the MUA actually used on the pop star.

Everyone is talking about the blue glittery eye — and it was ultra-popular this Halloween — but there are so many other killer makeup looks in both the “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled” music videos. There’s her classic red lip with a cat eye “sharp enough to kill a man,” and some more natural-looking blush-focused vibes. You can also get the products McGrath used herself when she made an iconic cameo in “Bejeweled.”

Since these are all Pat McGrath Labs products, they tend to be a little pricey but if you know the quality here, you know it’s often worth it. Luckily, you actually save money with these kits as they each have a much higher retail value. Shop some of the most eye-catching essentials, below.

The ‘Taylor-Made’ Kit II

Get the “Bejeweled” look with MTHRSHP Mega: Celestial Nirvana, Skin Fetish: Divine Blush in Electric Bloom, MatteTrance Lipstick in FemmeBot, LUST: Gloss in Belladonna and PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in Structure. This is a $218 value!

The ‘Taylor-Made’ Lip Duos Kit

Taylor is all about the bold lip. Get the look with MatteTrance Lipstick in FemmeBot, LUST: Gloss in Belladonna, PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencils in Structure and Deep Dive, and LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4. This kit has a retail value of $158.

The ‘Taylor-Made’ Face Kit

Before you add all the glitter and shine on top, you have to have a glowy base. This kit includes Skin Fetish: Divine Blush in Electric Bloom, Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo in Bronze and LUST: Gloss in Belladonna with a retail value of $118.