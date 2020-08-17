I Didn’t See a Pat McGrath Supreme Collaboration Coming in 2020 But Here We Are

There’s a lot about 2020 I was not expecting. There’s, you know, the obvious, plus virtual dating, an online DNC convention and some interesting beauty and fashion launches. This one combines them both and is maybe most unexpected of all: Pat McGrath Labs’ Supreme collaboration. The makeup artist-led brand and the streetwear company are an unlikely duo but when you see the finished product, it does make sense.

According to a press release provided by Pat McGrath Labs, this is Supreme’s first beauty collaboration in its 26 years. That’s extremely surprising, especially considering you can see a Supreme logo on what feels like literally everything. We’re talking clothes and accessories, camping gear, Nunchucks (seriously) and a fire extinguisher. That’s just a few of the thousands of Supreme items. Beauty had to be next in line.

This seriously cute lipstick has iconic Pat McGrath Lab details (those gold lips!), plus the iconic red Supreme logo. There’s only one product in the collection, MatteTrance Lipstick in Supreme—a bright red, of course. It’s a new hue exclusive to the collaboration. The MatteTrance formula is a hydrating matte formula that stays on through an iced coffee or two. It’s a favorite of all the Pat McGrath Lab lipsticks.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to grab this lipstick at Sephora. It will only be available on Supreme’s website. That’s all the information we have right now but as soon as we know pricing and launch date info, we’ll be sure to update you. If you’ve ever tried to get a new Supreme product, you know it’s going to get crazy.