Nicola Coughlan Looks Nothing Like Her ‘Bridgerton’ Character As the New Face of Pat McGrath Labs

We’re so close to the premiere of Bridgerton season 2 (March 25!) that we’re been dying for any bit of news from the cast. Then, along came Pat McGrath Labs’ next Bridgerton collection with its newest muse, Nicola Coughlan. Lady Whistledown herself looks stunning in the campaign photos wearing the romantic next product drop. Coughlan is a perfect face for the beauty brand. Just look at how well she wears the shimmery eyeshadow and pretty pink lip.

“Cannot believe this is actually real but I’m so excited to announce that I’m the new @patmcgrathreal Muse,” she wrote on Instagram. “What an absolute dream come true thank you Pat I’m truly on cloud nine.”

After selling out the first time, Pat McGrath Labs is back with the Regency-meets-modern collection inspired by season 2. But it’s not just inspiration. According to makeup artist and founder Pat McGrath, all actors are wearing the brand’s makeup in the series. How cool is that?

“Falling in love again is twice as nice, don’t you think? I’m delighted to join Shondaland and Netflix in continuing our exclusive beauty collaboration with a second, next-generation cosmetics collection celebrating ‘Bridgerton’ Season II and its enduring passion for beauty,” McGrath said in a statement.

Shop the limited-edition line on March 24 to get ready for the big premiere.

MTHRSHP: Belle of the Ball

This six-shade palette features velvet matte, satin-matte, metallic and luminous eyeshadow colors.

Legendary Wear: Velvet Kohl Eyeliner ‘Xtreme Black’

No look is complete without this velvety smooth, soft matte eyeliner.

SatinAllure Lipstick

Choose from seven cool and warm lipstick shades with a satin shine finish.

Skin Fetish: Skintillating Diamond Body Shimmer

There are two body shimmer shades with a micro-perfecting pearl blend.