Pat McGrath’s New Mothership Palette Is a One-Stop-Shop for Fall Trends

While there are about a million beauty sales right now—Utla’s 21 Days of Beauty, Sephora’s Summer Bonus sale—you might want to hold off and spend your beauty money on a brand-new eyeshadow palette. Say hello to Pat McGrath Labs’ new Mothership Vi: Midnight Sun Eye Palette. The iconic makeup artist is rolling out stellar product after product, but her eyeshadows remain one of the most popular items in the entire line. They’re not cheap, but these shadow formulas are ultra-pigmented and soft as butter. Not to mention, the colors in this new one are perfect as we head into fall.

Speaking of formulas, there are seven different ones inside this one ten-shade palette: Illuminating Highlighter shades with microfine pearls; Sublime Silk Mattes for creamy, buildable color; Creamy Shimmers; Galactic Glitters with light-diffusing pigments; Blitz Chrome hues with metalized color; and Astral Light shades with glass-like pigments. The looks you’ll create with this palette are endless. Plus, the packaging is gorgeous as always. Mother knows what she’s doing.

Numerous celebrities wore the palette to the MTV VMAs last night. There was Cardi B, FKA twigs, Missy Elliot, Rosalia, Lil Nas X and H.E.R. Each makeup artist crafted totally different looks for their star, which just shows you how versatile this palette really is.

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership Vi: Midnight Sun Eye Palette retails for $125 and is available on the Pat McGrath website September 6 and at Sephora September 13.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.