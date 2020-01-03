Pat McGrath Labs Is Doing Something a Bit Different for Its Lunar New Year Collection

If it feels like every other beauty brand is doing a Lunar New Year collection, it’s because they are. And why not? The holiday, on January 25, is a massive celebration across much of Asia. For Pat McGrath Labs’ Golden Opulence Collection, the brand is joining in on the fun with a gorgeous limited-edition line inspired by the vibrancy of the day. Though 2020 is the Year of the Rat, there are no critters on this line. Instead, the makeup artist’s chose the holiday’s colors as inspiration.

The Lunar New Year colors are generally red and gold, as is featured on both Sunday Riley’s Lunar New Year product and M.A.C.’s collection. But Pat McGrath’s is the most opulent, hence the name. And that’s the way to describe January 25 celebrations, as well. The line includes an eyeshadow palette packaged in red and gold, as well as two mini lip gloss sets. The luxe palette has the same richly-pigmented shades you know and love from the brand and is sure to be a best-seller. Shop the whole collection below and get ready to celebrate.

Grab two bestselling lip gloss shades and one brand-new lip lacquer with a new long-wearing formula. This set includes Lust: Gloss in Pale Fire Nectar (a coral with pink shimmer) and Flesh (a rich rose brown), as well as Lust: Lacquer in Lunar Bronze (a warm glittery bronze with gold pearl).

Red lipstick stans might want to go for the Red Opulence trio with Lust: Gloss in Carnal Desire (a sheer red with sparkling pink and gold pearl) and Blood 2 (a classic blue-red), as well as Lust: Lacquer in Celestial Ruby (a shimmering crimson).

Celebrate Lunar New Year with six wearable shimmer and matte eyeshadow shades in gold, nude and rose.

